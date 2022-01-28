Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,003 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,398,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,644,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Applied Materials by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,466 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.47.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $130.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.07 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $115.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

