Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 164 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,080 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 48.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 24,706 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 13.1% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 227,939 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $38,560,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $135.42 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $246.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.83.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

