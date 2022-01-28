Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Trading Up 1.2%

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.58. Approximately 19,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 25,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.68 million and a PE ratio of 19.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.81.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$101.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$98.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Titanium Transportation Group Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

