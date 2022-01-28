Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Releases Earnings Results

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) posted its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 12.67%.

RVSB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.61. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $8.22.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 173.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.