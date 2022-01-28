Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.66. 17,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 653,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The stock has a market cap of $48.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter. Ucommune International had a negative net margin of 59.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ucommune International stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Ucommune International Company Profile (NASDAQ:UK)

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

