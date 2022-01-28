Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Shares Up 1.2%

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.58. 19,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 25,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.53. The company has a market cap of C$116.68 million and a PE ratio of 19.06.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$101.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$98.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Titanium Transportation Group Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

