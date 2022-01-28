PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

PCSB Financial stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.65. PCSB Financial has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

In other PCSB Financial news, EVP Michael P. Goldrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PCSB Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

