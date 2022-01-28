Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.01. 13,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.64. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $47.84.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $34,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $59,796 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 348,995 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.