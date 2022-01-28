The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Reduced by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $104,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

Shares of HD opened at $356.43 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $394.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.54. The stock has a market cap of $372.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

