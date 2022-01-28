Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Mastercard by 19.2% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.7% in the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 115,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA stock opened at $350.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $344.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.18.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

