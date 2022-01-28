Bluestein R H & Co. Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bluestein R H & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average is $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $195.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

