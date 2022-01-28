Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 in the last three months. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,647. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average is $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

