Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Shares of CP stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.42. The stock had a trading volume of 917,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,354. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.13 and its 200-day moving average is $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $83.07.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

