Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $310.67 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 60,602 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.7% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $310,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after buying an additional 164,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $544.57. 47,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,604. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $602.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $224.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

