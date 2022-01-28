Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Issues Earnings Results

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE RCI traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $50.67. The stock had a trading volume of 17,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,276. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

