Wall Street Games (WSG) Reaches Market Cap of $7.02 Million

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $7.02 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00048476 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,460.26 or 0.06664855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00053589 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,936.61 or 1.00061326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00052026 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.