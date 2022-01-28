Short Interest in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Declines By 86.6%

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the December 31st total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FTEV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,126. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

