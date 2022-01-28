Short Interest in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Declines By 86.6%

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the December 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,126. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

Get FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.