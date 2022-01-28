Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Short Interest Down 87.5% in January

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NSTD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. 1,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,981. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,443,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 1,421.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 299,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,054,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

