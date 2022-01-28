AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading Up 7.9%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) shot up 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.38. 61,570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,257,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABCL. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Andrew Lo purchased 86,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 202,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $2,995,689.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 343,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,150 over the last 90 days. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

