Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) traded down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.77 and last traded at $19.80. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 405.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

