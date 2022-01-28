Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)’s stock price was down 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.77 and last traded at $19.80. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 135.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

