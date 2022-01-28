Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. Apollo Investment posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Apollo Investment’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AINV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 982,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,572,000 after buying an additional 70,831 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Investment by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 440,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 227,575 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in Apollo Investment by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 40,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Investment by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Investment by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AINV traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.