Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 30.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.41. 1,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $473.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $31.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 18.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STXB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 65.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 35.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STXB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

