Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 555 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 513.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 98,668 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 82,574 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 33.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 254,638 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 63,513 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Tapestry by 422.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,923 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $49,012,000 after buying an additional 1,070,585 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $183,137,000 after buying an additional 107,978 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.32.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.79. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

