Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Raised by Socorro Asset Management LP

Socorro Asset Management LP raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for 4.4% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $15,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,899,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after buying an additional 798,253 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,182,000 after buying an additional 476,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,652,000 after buying an additional 277,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $39,250,677,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.29. 8,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,518. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.38 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

