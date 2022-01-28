Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 1.5% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,845,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,158,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,896,584 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.79. 11,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

