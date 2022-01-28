RBO & Co. LLC Cuts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

RBO & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises about 1.9% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,292,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,817,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,559,000 after buying an additional 127,300 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,286,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,575,000 after buying an additional 477,046 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 66,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $49.84. The stock had a trading volume of 60,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,659,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

