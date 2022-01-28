Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Five Below (FIVE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) recently:

1/14/2022 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Five Below is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $266.00 to $252.00.

1/7/2022 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $274.00 to $276.00.

12/3/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $266.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $232.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $271.00 to $274.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $156.62. 30,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,743. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 19,421.0% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 698,184 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after buying an additional 492,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after buying an additional 468,212 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,348,000 after purchasing an additional 330,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $49,507,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

