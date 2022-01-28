Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Gildan Activewear posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

GIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Desjardins increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

GIL traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,391. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $43.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 106,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.