Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.65

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.65 and last traded at C$5.67, with a volume of 572599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REAL. Raymond James cut their target price on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.25.

Get Real Matters alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$450.67 million and a PE ratio of 11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.