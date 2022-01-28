427,171 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 427,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,382,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

NYSE:TFC opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

