427,171 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 427,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,382,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:TFC opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.
Truist Financial Profile
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.
