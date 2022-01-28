Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,228,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 15,906,260 shares.The stock last traded at $155.30 and had previously closed at $151.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.78 and a 200 day moving average of $160.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 27.2% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,450,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,177,000 after acquiring an additional 141,817 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 90.8% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 93,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 44,568 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

