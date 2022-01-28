Empirical Finance LLC Lowers Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,494 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,186 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $35.21 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $39.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

In related news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

