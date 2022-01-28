Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corning by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 161,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Corning by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 78,358 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Corning by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.08.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

