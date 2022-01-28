Parametrica Management Ltd Buys 51 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 502.2% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total transaction of $8,748,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,968 shares of company stock worth $417,935,897 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,226.82.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,582.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,844.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,823.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,810.20 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

