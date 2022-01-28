Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,244 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. General Dynamics makes up 0.6% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 619.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

Shares of GD opened at $208.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $146.53 and a 52-week high of $214.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

