HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare updated its FY22 guidance to $18.40-19.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.93. 79,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $158.96 and a twelve month high of $269.75. The company has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

