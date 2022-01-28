W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

W. R. Berkley stock traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.96. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $87.07.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in W. R. Berkley stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of W. R. Berkley worth $34,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

