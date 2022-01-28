Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ResMed by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $224.89 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.00.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed to a “sector perform” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $2,174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total value of $651,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,962 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

