Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 21.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $727.56.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total value of $224,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGN opened at $608.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $630.17 and a 200 day moving average of $619.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.