Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Given a C$6.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) has been assigned a C$6.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 62.50% from the company’s current price.

SVM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.10 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.52.

TSE:SVM traded down C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$4.00. 241,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,305. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$706.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.22. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of C$3.95 and a 52-week high of C$10.93.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$73.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Rui Feng sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.54, for a total value of C$68,143.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,753,000 shares in the company, valued at C$26,135,303.70. Also, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.62, for a total transaction of C$112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,087,470. Insiders sold 172,125 shares of company stock worth $935,123 over the last quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

