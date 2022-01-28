Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 8.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6.4% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 108,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.65.

WMT opened at $135.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.86. The company has a market capitalization of $376.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,094,416 shares of company stock worth $1,131,573,879. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

