High Tide (TSE:HITI) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at Desjardins

High Tide (TSE:HITI) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of High Tide in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$8.75 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of High Tide in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of High Tide in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

