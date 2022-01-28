Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

CVX traded down $6.80 on Friday, hitting $128.57. 875,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,421,691. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.56. The company has a market cap of $247.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $4,041,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,883 shares of company stock valued at $57,414,185. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.55.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

