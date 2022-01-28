Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $70.00 at TD Securities

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 42.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,175,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,861,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.43. Comcast has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holland Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $5,285,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

