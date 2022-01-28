Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Buys 2,706,929 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 131.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706,929 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 4.6% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned 0.94% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $721,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 715,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,265,000 after acquiring an additional 75,497 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 545,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.34. 23,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.29 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The company has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.85.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.93.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

