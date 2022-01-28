Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to post sales of $4.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.50 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year sales of $19.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $19.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $20.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.42.

EMR stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.70. The stock had a trading volume of 54,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,823. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,871,331,000 after purchasing an additional 352,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after purchasing an additional 479,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,963,000 after buying an additional 220,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after acquiring an additional 806,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,811,000 after acquiring an additional 208,813 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

