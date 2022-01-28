NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVA shares. Cormark increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total transaction of C$201,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,332,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,856,258.52. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,000.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.36. 670,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,885. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$8.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 2.17.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$222.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.1428659 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

