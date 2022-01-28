Brokerages Set RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) PT at $42.87

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on RWEOY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 18th. HSBC raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($44.32) to €39.10 ($44.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($54.55) to €46.50 ($52.84) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of RWEOY stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.14. 70,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,978. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average of $38.14.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.